    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020

    Murderous attack on man in Sakkardara

    Nagpur: Two goons attempted to murder a man over pigeons in Bhande Plot area of Sakkardara police station. According to police,accused Shubham Satpaise and Nihal Nagouse attacked BuntyThawre with roads injuring him seriously. The attack was fallout of differences over wooden shelter of pigeon, the police said.

    Bunty kept the wooden shelter in front of house ofthe accused persons, which irked them. They picked up a quarrel with Bunty during which they attacked him with wooden rods. Bunty was seriously injured in attack,the police. He is being treated at hospital. A case under sections 307 and 34 of IPC was registered.

