    India’s COVID-19 cases rises to 21,393

    India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 21,393 (including 16,454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asked people not to panic over the Centre’s health team projections on a surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, stating that the number of hot spots in the state had reduced to five from 14.

    He also said that the rate of doubling of cases in the state had improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month.”There is no need to panic over the central government’s team projections that Mumbai might have 42,604 cases by April 30 and 6.50 lakh patients by May 15,” Tope said in an online address to people.

    “It is a mathematical model and there is a science about it. However, things here will not be static because every possible effort is being made to reduce the threat and improve situation arising out of COVID-19. The death rate has decreased and the recovery rate is 13 per cent. Even the hotspots have decreased from 14 to five,” he added.

