LIVE PM Modi address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 pm.

Maharashtra tightened Covid-19 curbs on Tuesday even as the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose a lockdown in five cities. On the administrative front, the highlight of the day is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with vaccine manufacturers in the evening. It comes a day after India made everyone above 18 eligible for the jab.

Maharashtra minister Aslam Sheikh said the state — India’s worst-affected —could be headed for a complete lockdown given the shortage of medical oxygen. Guidelines regarding it will be announced soon, he said.

In Delhi, amid reports of migrant workers leaving the national capital in view of strict curbs, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal issued an appeal asking settlers not to leave the city. “I assured you that the government will help you in all possible ways during this coronavirus crisis. Arrangements are being made for you,” his office tweeted.

Meanwhile, India recorded on Tuesday the highest single-day casualties with 1,761 deaths. The country also recorded a total of 259,170 fresh infections. As cases continued to rise at an alarming rate, defence minister Rajnath Singh has asked forces to identify and mobilise retired army doctors, who have been vaccinated, for Covid duties.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced he tested positive for Covid-19. “All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he tweeted. Soon after PM Modi wished him speedy recovery. “I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhiJi,” he tweeted.

