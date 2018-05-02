Governor Koshyari releases ‘Ram – Ramayan’

Calls for developing places associated with Ramayana Culture

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book ‘Ram – Ramayan – Teerthatan Ke Aayam’ through online platform from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday (20th April).

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called for developing the places associated with Lord Rama and Ramayana Culture existing in various Asian countries. Stating that India has had a long tradition of religious tourism, the Governor said creation of a Ramayana Circuit will not only promote tourism and create jobs, but also inspire the youths of the country.

Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, former Vice Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Prof Manoj Dixit, former Head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology Jivaji University Gwalior Prof Ram Avtar Sharma and the Dean of the Kalanidhi Division of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Dr Ramesh C Gaur were present.

The book authored by senior Central Government officer Dr Anant Deenanath Dubey traces the places associated with Lord Rama and Ramayana Culture in various countries from the perspective of developing tourism. The book has been published by Indica Infomedia.



