    Published On : Tue, Apr 20th, 2021

    Fact Check: Viral video of living man taken for cremation to Vaishali Ghat is not of Nagpur!

    Nagpur: Nagpur: Anxiety ran super high among Nagpurians on Tuesday after a video clip initially claiming of North Nagpur capturing an alive man taken for cremation. Soon the video spread out across social media and people were seen expressing anguish over the pathetic situation of Nagpur using various hashtags. However, when Nagpur Today inquired deeper, it was found that the video didn’t belong to Nagpur city. Though, the exact the location of the video clip couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

    In the video, a bag can be seen in an ambulance and as the frontline warrior goes to inspect the bag, he finds out that there is an alive man lying in a body bag. Man can be heard murmuring something in the video.


