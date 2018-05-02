Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Oct 16th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM Modi to address 12 rallies in poll-bound Bihar

    Mumbai/ Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 rallies in Bihar where the three-phase assembly election will begin on October 28.

    Addressing a press conference on Friday, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said the prime minister will address the first set of rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the NDA constituent parties will attend the rallies to be addressed by Modi, he said.

    On October 28, Modi will address rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna, Fadnavis, the BJP’s Bihar election in- charge, said.

    The prime minister will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1, he said.

    On November 3, he will speak at public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

    Screens will be put up in the nearby grounds and the assembly constituencies, Fadnavis said.

    Social distancing norms would be ensured at the rallies with people having to wear face masks, besides arrangement for sanitisers being made, he said.

    Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present in the press conference, attacked the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying that fear, loot and corruption marked its regime.

    Bihar will vote for the 243-member assembly in three phases — October 28, November 3 and November 7.

    Counting will be held on November 10.



    Trending In Nagpur
    Young married woman ends life over work stress
    Young married woman ends life over work stress
    Uploading of pending data to show spike in new Covid-19 cases: NMC
    Uploading of pending data to show spike in new Covid-19 cases: NMC
    Crime Branch nabs two with illegal possession of weapons in Ajni
    Crime Branch nabs two with illegal possession of weapons in Ajni
    Parijat Karaoke Group is good platform for upcoming Singers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    Parijat Karaoke Group is good platform for upcoming Singers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    DEPOSIT वापिस करो,हम ठेका छोड़ने को तैयार
    DEPOSIT वापिस करो,हम ठेका छोड़ने को तैयार
    Bodies of mother-daughter duo found floating in Ambazari Lake
    Bodies of mother-daughter duo found floating in Ambazari Lake
    Akhand Jyoti at Agyaram Devi Mandir to be lit on Oct 17
    Akhand Jyoti at Agyaram Devi Mandir to be lit on Oct 17
    सीमेंट सड़क फेज-2 में भुगतान घोटाला पर गंभीर नहीं मनपा प्रशासन
    सीमेंट सड़क फेज-2 में भुगतान घोटाला पर गंभीर नहीं मनपा प्रशासन
    HC advocates zero tolerance policy against attacks on traffic cops
    HC advocates zero tolerance policy against attacks on traffic cops
    कोल कर्मियों को 68500 का बोनस
    कोल कर्मियों को 68500 का बोनस
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145