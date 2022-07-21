NCP delegation highlights mosquito menace, sewer line blockage in South Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A NCP delegation on Thursday highlighted the issues of mosquitoes and dirty water emanating in South Nagpur Legislative Assembly Constituency and demanded swift action in this regard from the NMC authorities.

Basically, under South Nagpur Legislative Assembly constituency’s Ward No. 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 the blockage of the sewer line is creating an adverse impact on the health of the citizens and the possibility of outbreak of an epidemic is looming large due to the presence of swarms of mosquitoes. Dirty water is continuously flowing on the road.

In this regard a delegation of NCP activists and office bearers submitted a memorandum to Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Zonal Health Officer Kalode. South Nagpur Legislative Assembly constituency’s Inspector Ashok Katle; Women’s Wing President Lakshmi Sawarkar and South Nagpur Legislative Assembly Chairperson, Sukhdev Wanjari led the delegation. The activists demanded a speedy solution to the problem of mosquitoes and dirty water emanating from the sewer line through chamber cleansing and fogging machines in all the above mentioned wards.

The activists and office bearers also warned to launch a massive agitation if the issue was not sorted out at the earliest. Moreshwar Jadhav, Ashok Raut, Roshan Khobragade, Narayan Nikhare, Gopal Thakur, Mumtaz Begum, Vijay Gawande, Sanjay Wani, Govind Sutrave, Vinod Kawle, Raju Hore, Arun Dhande, Nitin Bakde, Rahul Kamde, Prem Mundaphale, Nagesh Dedmuthe, Rupesh Gaikwad, Anand Mahajan, Sanjay Pimpalkar, Akash Chimankar and other NCP activists and office bearers were present.

