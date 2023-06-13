PM Modi distributes 70,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed around 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations at the Rozgar Mela on Tuesday. He also addressed the new joiners via video conferencing at the event.

These selected candidates from across the country will be joining the government in various departments, including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 43 places nationwide. While addressing the gathering, the PM said that the National Rozgar Mela has become the new identity of the present government as recruitment letters are handed out to more than 70,000 individuals today. He expressed happiness that the BJP and NDA ruled states also regularly organised similar Rozgar Melas.

PM Modi said that this is a very significant moment for those who are joining government service as they have the opportunity to contribute towards making India a developed country in the next 25 years. “Along with the present, you must give everything for the future of the country”, he said.

PM also congratulated the newly inducted recruits and their family members on the occasion. He talked about the emerging opportunities for employment and self-employment in the economy. He mentioned initiatives like Mudra Scheme, Startup India, and Stand Up India. He mentioned that now youngsters are becoming job creators.

The PM said that the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth is unprecedented. Institutions like SSC, UPSC, and RRB offer more jobs with new systems. These institutions are focussing on making the recruitment process simple, transparent and easy. He added that they have reduced the recruitment cycle from 1-2 years to a few months.

“The entire world is eager to partner with India in its growth journey today,” the PM remarked as he highlighted the world’s trust in India and its economy.

Modi said that India is taking its economy to new heights as he pointed out the challenges of today, including the economic recession, the global pandemic and the disruption in the supply chain due to the ongoing war. He gave examples of various multinationals entering India for manufacturing and the country’s growing foreign exchange reserve.

