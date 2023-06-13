Cops bust bogus seed repacking factory in Wardha; seize 296 sacks worth Rs 1.5 Crore

Wardha: In a major crackdown against bogus seeds ahead of the monsoon season, the Wardha Police, led by Superintendent Noorul Hasan, busted a fraudulent seed repacking factory in the district. The involvement of 15 individuals has come to the fore, with the police arresting six people and seizing 296 sacks of bogus seeds worth Rs 1.5 crore.

According to police sources, they received intelligence about a counterfeit cotton seed operation taking place in a residence in the Mhsala area of Wardha. Prompt action was taken by the police upon receiving this information.

Advertisement

Upon reaching the location, officers discovered a significant quantity of seeds, counterfeit seed packets from multiple companies, packaging machinery, weighing scales, and other related equipment.

A thorough investigation by the police revealed that these seeds were being sourced from Gujarat, repackaged in Wardha, and distributed throughout the Vidarbha region. Furthermore, a truckload of seeds was seized at the scene. Consequently, officials from the police, revenue, and agriculture departments initiated further action.

Confiscation of Goods Valued at Rs 1.5 Crore:

Throughout the night-long operation, the police acquired various pieces of evidence. Seized from the premises were a truck, a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, spare cotton seeds, packets filled with seeds, painting materials, packing and sealing machines, weighing scales, printed packets from multiple companies, Rs 3 lakh in cash, and mobile phones, totaling a value of Rs 1,55,83,970. Authorities have reported that the bogus cotton seeds were sourced from a village in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat.

Key Arrests Made:

The illicit seed repacking factory had been operational for the past month, and during this time, the main suspect, Raju Jaiswal from Selu Taluka in the Wardha district, had managed to sell seeds through various agricultural centers across Vidarbha, including Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and other districts. Approximately 14 tonnes of fraudulent seeds had already been sold. A case has been registered against the culprits based on the complaint filed by the agriculture officer. A joint effort comprising teams from the Collector’s Office, Agriculture Department, and Police Department has been established. Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan has assured that with the identification of the agricultural centers involved in the illegal seed sales, the entire operation will be dismantled, and all individuals involved will be apprehended.

The successful busting of this bogus seed repacking factory has not only safeguarded the interests of farmers but also sent a strong message to those engaged in fraudulent practices. Authorities continue to urge farmers to exercise caution and purchase seeds only from authorized and reliable sources to ensure the success of their agricultural endeavors.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement