NMC giving facelift to its schools for new academic session

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is revamping its English medium schools that are started in six Assembly constituencies of Nagpur, for the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

The work is being supervised by ‘The Akanksha Foundation’ that successfully runs municipality schools located in other parts of Maharashtra state. Rajendra Pusekar, Education Officer, NMC, stated that the English medium schools have been started to impart best education to the students and prepare them for the competitive world. NMC will be providing basic facilities like water, electricity, building premises, maintenance and books to the students during the academic session.

Started in the year 2021, the English medium schools impart free education to the children and have gained popularity among the parents and guardians for its management, he added. The six NMC schools include Babulbhen Primary School (East); Ramnagar Primary School (West); Rani Durgawati Primary School (North); Rambhau Primary School, Mhalginagar (South); Late Baburao Bobde Primary School (SouthWest); and Late Gopalrao Motghare School (Central).

