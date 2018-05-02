PM, Kamala Harris to be invited for tech summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to the Karnataka government’s flagship annual event Bengaluru TechSummit-2021 (BTS-2021) from November 17-19.
Announcing this on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the summit would be held in hybrid
format.
In view of the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conclave Driving the Next would be organised
in the hybrid format comprising more of virtual and a part of the physical model, the Deputy Chief Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
Central Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravishankar Prasad, Harsha Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari, among others, would be invited to participate in the programmes, Narayan said.