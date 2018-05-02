Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM, Kamala Harris to be invited for tech summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to the Karnataka government’s flagship annual event Bengaluru TechSummit-2021 (BTS-2021) from November 17-19.

    Announcing this on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the summit would be held in hybrid
    format.

    In view of the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conclave Driving the Next would be organised
    in the hybrid format comprising more of virtual and a part of the physical model, the Deputy Chief Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

    Central Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravishankar Prasad, Harsha Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari, among others, would be invited to participate in the programmes, Narayan said.

