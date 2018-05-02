Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM interacts with doctors, pharma companies

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with leading doctors from across the country via video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation.

    Earlier in the day, Modi had chaired an important meeting on the situation at 11:30 am. The meetings come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre’s intervention.

    Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation. India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.


