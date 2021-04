NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone records most Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Nagpur: The Hanuman Nagar Zone achieved a dubious distinction on Sunday, April 18, on corona count. As Nagpur recorded 4602 positive cases on Sunday, NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone, out of 10 zones, registered the maximum cases with 731 positive cases. The city registered total 45 deaths on the day.

The Zone-wise Covid-19 cases and deaths on April 18:

•Laxmi Nagar Zone – 591 +ve cases and 3 deaths

•Dharampeth Zone – 523 +ve cases and 4 deaths

•Hanuman Nagar Zone – 731 +ve cases and 6 deaths

•Dhantoli Zone – 419 +ve cases and 4 deaths

•Nehru Nagar Zone – 608 +ve cases and 6 deaths

•Gandhibagh Zone – 332 +ve cases and 4 deaths

•Satranjipura Zone — 116 +ve cases and 4 deaths

•Lakadganj Zone – 383 +ve cases and 6 deaths

•Ashi Nagar Zone – 410 +ve cases and 2 deaths

•Mangalwari Zone – 486 +ve cases and 6 deaths