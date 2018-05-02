Nagpur records highest single-day deaths at 113; 6364 fresh cases, active Cases 70,397

Nagpur: Nagpur district has reported a total of 6,364 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The City also reported 113 deaths, highest in the span of a single day.

The total cases reported in the district has amounted to 3,29,470 whereas the total recoveries reported have reached 2,52,687.

Total New Cases – 6,364

City – 4,578

Rural -1,780

Deaths – 113 (rural 33, city 75)

Outside Patients – 6

Testing – 17,978

Rural -4,580

City- 13,398

Cumulative +ve – 3,29,470

Cumulative Deaths – 6,386 (961 from outside)

City Deaths till now- 3,948

Rural Deaths till now- 1,477

Cumulative Recovery -2,52,687

Active Cases – 70,397

Recovery Rate – 76.70%



