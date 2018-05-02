Nagpur records highest single-day deaths at 113; 6364 fresh cases, active Cases 70,397
Nagpur: Nagpur district has reported a total of 6,364 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The City also reported 113 deaths, highest in the span of a single day.
The total cases reported in the district has amounted to 3,29,470 whereas the total recoveries reported have reached 2,52,687.
Total New Cases – 6,364
City – 4,578
Rural -1,780
Deaths – 113 (rural 33, city 75)
Outside Patients – 6
Testing – 17,978
Rural -4,580
City- 13,398
Cumulative +ve – 3,29,470
Cumulative Deaths – 6,386 (961 from outside)
City Deaths till now- 3,948
Rural Deaths till now- 1,477
Cumulative Recovery -2,52,687
Active Cases – 70,397
Recovery Rate – 76.70%