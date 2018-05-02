Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021

    Nagpur records highest single-day deaths at 113; 6364 fresh cases, active Cases 70,397

    Nagpur: Nagpur district has reported a total of 6,364 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The City also reported 113 deaths, highest in the span of a single day.

    The total cases reported in the district has amounted to 3,29,470 whereas the total recoveries reported have reached 2,52,687.

    Total New Cases – 6,364
    City – 4,578
    Rural -1,780
    Deaths – 113 (rural 33, city 75)
    Outside Patients – 6

    Testing – 17,978
    Rural -4,580
    City- 13,398
    Cumulative +ve – 3,29,470
    Cumulative Deaths – 6,386 (961 from outside)
    City Deaths till now- 3,948
    Rural Deaths till now- 1,477
    Cumulative Recovery -2,52,687
    Active Cases – 70,397
    Recovery Rate – 76.70%


