Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 17th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    PM, Goyal, refuse to meet Amazon’s Bezos

    The richest man on the planet, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, left India last night after being snubbed by the government during his three-day visit to the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal did not give an appointment to Bezos during his visit, government sources told ANI.

    A senior official said the meetings did not take place this time as the world’s largest e-commerce player is surrounded with controversies.

    India’s anti-trust body Competition Commission of India is probing the business model of Amazon and its subsidiary company Flipkart following allegations of predatory pricing, deep discounting, exclusivity and preferential seller treatment.

    Amazon is facing a similar investigation in the United States and Europe.

    On Wednesday, Bezos announced plans to invest one billion dollars (about Rs 7,092 crore) in India and enabling 10 billion dollars in cumulative exports in the next five years by digitally enabling micro, small, and medium enterprises and traders.

    But more than five lakh traders came together under the umbrella of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to protest against Bezo’s visit.

    CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Amazon follows unethical and monopolistic business practices, and the trade body will organise protests in 300 cities to oppose them.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    बोरीचा मुली कबड्डी संघाने जिल्हा विजयी झाल्याने गावात जल्लोष
    बोरीचा मुली कबड्डी संघाने जिल्हा विजयी झाल्याने गावात जल्लोष
    Hindi News
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    Trending News
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    Mahatma much higher than Bharat Ratna: Court
    Mahatma much higher than Bharat Ratna: Court
    Featured News
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    Trending In Nagpur
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    काटोल पंचायत समिती पर महाविकास आघाडी का परचम लहराया
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ‘Eat Right Campus:’ FDA asks schools to ensure healthy food in tiffins of students
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    ऊँचे और खराब दर्जे के सीमेंट सड़कों से नागरिकों को हो रही परेशानी
    OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020
    OCHRI praised for EM services during AOICON 2020
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    Siemens Mobility Nagpur Metro observes ‘Road Safety Week’
    नायलॉन मांजे से जख्मी पक्षी की बचाई जान
    नायलॉन मांजे से जख्मी पक्षी की बचाई जान
    महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा
    महात्मा गांधी पुण्यतिथीनिमित्त विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी निबंध लेखन स्पर्धा
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव : हॉकी में एकेडेमी और ईरा इंटरनेशनल जीते
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव : हॉकी में एकेडेमी और ईरा इंटरनेशनल जीते
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145