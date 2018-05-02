New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 6,956 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 79 deaths — the highest single day toll since the outbreak of the pandemic — till Friday midnight. Previous highest was recorded just yesterday with 75 deaths. Out of total deaths, 40 were reported from Nagpur city, six deaths were registered from outside the district, while 33 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,15,999 while the number of deaths rose to 6,188. As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,447 were from rural areas and 4,503 cases from Nagpur city alone while six cases were reported from out of the district.

In the day over 5k patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,43,603. Following which recovery rate is at 77.08%. After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 66,208 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



