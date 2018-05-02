Plasto factory worker gets struck in machine, dies

Nagpur: The unfortunate death of a middle aged worker who got stuck in a machine at Plasto Company in MIDC Industrial Area here on Friday midnight has caused a stir among the workers.

According to the information received, Plasto Company has a contract with a contractor named Chandan to provide hired labor. The deceased Munna Chandewar had been working for Chandan on a contract basis for the last 3 years.

As usual on Friday at midnight, the deceased Munna Chandewar (48), a resident of Shahu Layout Dattawadi) was working on the machine when his balance went into the machine due to work pressure. He died on the spot. As soon as the other workers noticed the incident, they rushed to him as he was stuck in the machine. The matter was immediately reported to the company director and he was admitted to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On Friday, co-workers at the company’s entrance demanded compensation from the contractor’s family as the condition of the deceased Munna’s house was in a bad condition. It is said that some of the workers were fired after taking action against the company administration. Such a role of the contractor caused outrage among the workers.

Meanwhile, MIDC police inspector Hemant Kharabe arrived at the spot and inquired about the situation. As soon as BSP’s Hingana assembly president Shashikant Mersham came to know about the matter, he along with Virendra Kapase and Vicky Patle rushed to the spot and demanded financial help and investigation from the victim’s family. Otherwise, the role of agitation and cremation will not be presented to the administration and contractors.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the contractor decided to pay Rs 50,000 in cash, a check of Rs 1 lakh, the remaining Rs 4.5 lakh for the next month and a half and Rs 10,000 per month till the start of the pension. MIDC police are investigating the matter further.