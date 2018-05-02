Most Successful IPL Team

There have been 12 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far and all the current eight teams have played more than 100 matches each. However, only six teams have won the IPL title in 12 seasons – Rajasthan Royals (RR), Deccan Chargers (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have lifted the IPL crown at least once. However, out of these, there are just three teams who have won the title two or more times. Moreover, only two teams have won 100 or more games in the IPL. Ajay Singh from CricBets has listed the teams which have been the most successful in the IPL:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians didn’t get off the blocks in the earlier seasons. Despite having the big names, they faltered and finished fifth and seventh respectively in the first two seasons. However, since 2010, they have picked up pace. They finished as the runners-up in 2010 before making it to the top-four in 2011 and 2012. It was in 2013 that the turnaround started for them. Midway through the season Ricky Ponting stepped down as captain and Rohit Sharma came to the fore. And since then, MI have gone on to win four titles – 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. No other team has won as many titles as them in the history of the IPL. Moreover, the four-time champions have even won the most number of IPL games (107) since the league’s inception.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

There is no team in the history of the IPL who have been as consistent as Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They have made it to the knockouts of every single IPL season that they have been a part of. They have played 10 seasons (they were banned in 2016 and 2017) and have won a staggering 100 games and have the best win percentage (61.28%) among the 13 teams that have played the IPL. CSK have reached the final as many as eight times and it was only in 2009 and 2014 that they failed to make it to the title round. Moreover, they have won it three times as well – 2010, 2011, 2018. Hence, there is absolutely no doubt that CSK are one of the best teams not only in the history of the IPL but also in the history of T20 franchise cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Like Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders were not the best of the teams in the initial few years of the IPL. They had some of the biggest stars of world cricket yet they finished sixth twice (2008 and 2010) and last once (2009) in the first three seasons. The change came in 2011 when Gautam Gambhir was roped in and made the captain of the side. And the results started falling in place. KKR built a strong squad and they started delivering playoff berths and IPL titles. They made it to the playoffs in 2011 before going on to win the title in 2012. They repeated the feat in 2014 and became just the second side to win two IPL titles. They’ve been pretty consistent and are on course to complete 100 wins as well. At the moment, they have won 92 games and are at the third place in terms of most wins in IPL games and even on the list of most IPL titles.