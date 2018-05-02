3 booked for breaking into house, demanding extortion in Ambazari

Nagpur: Ambazari police have booked three miscreants for allegedly breaking into a flat located in Gandhi Nagar and demanding ₹ 80 lakh extortion from the middle aged owner between April 4 and September 11, this year.

Cops have booked accused Lalchand Virbhav Motwani (32), a resident of Flat No. 801, Majestic Hights, Sameer Sharma (35), a resident of Indora Chowk and Rakesh Ranjan (35), a resident of Dharampeth in this connection.

According to police sources, Pankaj Prafulkumar Bhansali (48), a resident of Ramdaspeth, owns a flat No. 86 at Socrates Apartment in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari Police. Between April and September, the accused reportedly broke into his flat and seeking ₹ 80 lakh from the complainant. Following which Bansali approached Ambazari police station and lodged a complaint.

Cops have booked the accused trio under Sections 384, 452, 323, 504, 596, 34 of the IPC and launched the probe into the matter.