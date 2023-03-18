Planning to buy a vehicle this Gudi Padwa? Arun motors have got your back!

Nagpur: Operating in Nagpur for decades now, Arun motors, owned by the Patni family opened their new showrooms—in the heart of Nagpur, at Khamla square in 2020.

Arun group, one of the leading business groups in central India have an experience of over 60 years, plan on expanding more, the latest addition being Bajaj Chetak showroom. The showroom is under construction and will be opened for the public soon, Managing Director of Arun motors, Karan Patni said.

Arun Motors’ Maruti showroom includes the latest model of four wheelers with various installment options from banks, making it convenient for the common man. The servicing centre too is located behind the grand showroom located at Khamla square.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Arun motors are offering some phenomenal deals which would make it tough for one to miss out. The showroom is located at Patni Plaza, Khamla square, One can even call Arun Motors for more information.

Watch this video for some amazing offers!

