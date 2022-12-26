Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 5 to begin from Jan 8 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Season 5 of country’s first multisport grassroots festival Khasdar Krida Mahotsav will begin in Nagpur City on January 8. The fifth edition of this multisport discipline will be played at almost all corners of the city from January 8 to 22, 2023.

As many as 54 games will be played at 62 venues. The dates and venue were announced at a glittering function at Suresh Bhat Hall recently. Over 2500 players and officials joined the event where Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari, announced the dates and various sporting disciplines. He also distributed flags to the association representatives.

Bollywood actor and bodybuilder Thakur Anoop Singh, Indian wrestler Sangita Phogat and Padmabhushan, Padmashree Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia were special guests for the function. Online registration for all sporting disciplines will be done at the KKM website — www. khasdarkridamahotsav.com.

Chief convenor of the event and former Mayor Sandip Joshi made introductory remarks. The games that would be part of the fifth edition comprise football, kho-kho, lawn tennis, basketball, carrom, athletics, swimming, volleyball, badminton, hockey, chess, kabaddi, table tennis, cycling, girls box cricket, wrestling, bodybuilding, divyang games, archery, taekwondo, boxing, rifle shooting, fencing, malkhamb, gymnastics, bench press powerlifting, yog kriya, judo, soft ball, sepak takraw, handball, cricket, tug of war, marathon, marshal art, karate, aatya patya, pittu, langdi and many Indian games.

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in numbers:

Days – 15

Games — 54

Venues – 62

Teams – 2280

Officials – 5000

Participants – 54000

Matches – 12020

Trophies – 688

Medals – 11939

Prize Money – Rs 1,30,87,743

