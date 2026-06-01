Planning a Goa Trip From Nagpur? Check the New Nagpur-Madgaon Express Timings

Nagpur: Passengers travelling on the Konkan Railway route will have to prepare for revised train schedules as Central Railway has announced its annual monsoon timetable. The new timetable will come into effect from June 15 and remain operational till October 20, 2026.

The revised schedule has been introduced to ensure safer train operations during the monsoon season, when heavy rainfall, landslides and difficult terrain conditions often affect railway movement across the Konkan region.

According to railway officials, timings of nearly 40 important trains, including Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express and the Nagpur-Madgaon Express, have been modified under the seasonal timetable.

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Nagpur-Madgaon Express New Timings

For passengers travelling between Vidarbha and Goa, the timings of the Nagpur-Madgaon Express have been revised as follows:

Train No. Route New Timing 11203 Nagpur – Madgaon Express Departs Nagpur at 3:05 PM, arrives Madgaon at 5:45 PM next day 11204 Madgaon – Nagpur Express Departs Madgaon at 7:00 PM, arrives Nagpur at 9:25 PM next day

Railway authorities said speed restrictions are imposed every year on the Konkan route during monsoon due to steep घाट sections, tunnels, bridges and landslide-prone areas. As a result, travel time for several trains may increase.

Premium Trains Also Affected

Several high-speed and premium services operating through the Konkan route will also run under revised schedules. These include:

Vande Bharat Express

Tejas Express

Duronto Express

Multiple long-distance trains passing through the Konkan corridor

Railway officials have advised passengers to verify train timings before commencing their journey, as arrival and departure schedules may differ from the regular timetable.

The Konkan Railway route, stretching from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur in Karnataka, remains one of the most challenging rail corridors during the rainy season. Special monitoring systems, landslide protection measures and speed restrictions are implemented every year to ensure passenger safety.

Key Dates

Monsoon timetable starts: June 15, 2026

Valid till: October 20, 2026

Around 40 trains affected

Nagpur-Madgaon Express among trains with revised schedules

Passengers can check updated train timings through railway enquiry services and official railway platforms before travel.

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