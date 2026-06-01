From June 1, Several Flights Cancelled From Nagpur Airport; Check Full List

Nagpur air travellers are likely to face major inconvenience from June 1 as several domestic flight services have been cancelled or reduced across key routes including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa. Airlines have cited rising fuel prices, increasing operational expenses and network rationalisation as reasons behind the decision.

The biggest impact will be on the busy Nagpur-Mumbai sector. Air India has temporarily suspended its morning and evening flights on the route from June 1 to July 31. The route is heavily used by business travellers, students, government officials and passengers connecting to international flights via Mumbai.

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IndiGo has also cancelled its Hyderabad-Nagpur-Hyderabad service, while the weekly Nagpur-Goa flight operating every Wednesday has been withdrawn. In addition, airlines have reduced services on Ahmedabad and Indore routes.

The Nagpur-Bengaluru sector has witnessed a significant reduction in operations. IndiGo has cancelled two flights on the route, while Air India Express has withdrawn four services. Earlier, around 12 flights operated daily between Nagpur and Bengaluru, but the number has now dropped to nearly eight.

Flight frequency on the Kolkata-Nagpur route has also been reduced. Daily services that previously stood at four flights have now come down to two.

Flights Affected From Nagpur

Route Status Nagpur – Mumbai Air India morning and evening flights suspended till July 31 Nagpur – Hyderabad IndiGo service cancelled Nagpur – Goa Weekly Wednesday flight cancelled Nagpur – Bengaluru Multiple IndiGo and Air India Express flights cancelled Nagpur – Kolkata Daily flights reduced from 4 to 2 Nagpur – Ahmedabad Flight frequency reduced Nagpur – Indore Flight frequency reduced

Travel industry experts believe the reduction in flight availability could trigger a sharp increase in airfares due to lower seat availability. Travel agents have already reported higher ticket prices on several routes as passengers rush to secure alternative bookings.

With the summer travel season and college reopening period underway, passengers are being advised to check flight schedules before travelling and book tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute fare hikes.

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