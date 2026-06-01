Nagpur Storm Tragedy: Farm Worker Dies After Tin Shed Lifts Him 25 Feet Into Air

Nagpur: A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorm activity wreaked havoc across Umri, Bhugaon and nearby villages in Nagpur district’s Kamptee taluka, leaving behind widespread destruction and a tragic loss of life.

In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old farm worker lost his life after being lifted nearly 25 feet into the air along with a tin shed during the violent winds and then crashing to the ground.

According to information from Vadoda Police Station, the weather changed suddenly in the Vadoda-Bhugaon area on Sunday afternoon. What began as a sunny day quickly turned into a severe thunderstorm with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

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The deceased has been identified as Bhojraj Shravan Parteki (43), a farm labourer working at the agricultural field of Shravan Deorao Masurkar in Umri village.

As the storm intensified, Bhojraj reportedly took shelter inside a tin-roofed shed located in the field. However, the wind speed increased dramatically, causing the iron-and-tin structure to become unstable. In an attempt to prevent the shed from being blown away, Bhojraj held onto one of its iron support poles.

Moments later, the powerful gusts uprooted the entire structure and carried it, along with Bhojraj, approximately 25 feet into the air. The shed was then thrown some distance away before crashing to the ground. Bhojraj sustained severe injuries in the fall and died in the incident.

Heavy Damage Across Rural Nagpur

The cyclonic storm also caused extensive damage to homes, cattle sheds, tin-roof structures and agricultural crops in several villages of Kamptee taluka. Farmers reported losses to standing crops and property as strong winds tore through the region.

Affected farmers have urged the district administration to conduct an immediate damage assessment and provide financial assistance to those impacted by the disaster.

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