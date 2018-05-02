PK Mishra Takes Charge as PM Modi’s New Principal Secretary
New Delhi: Pramod Kumar Mishra was appointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new principal secretary and has already taken over his new assignment, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Earlier, PK Mishra served as the additional principal secretary to the prime minister. He was holding the rank of a Cabinet minister.
Meanwhile, former cabinet secretary P K Sinha was also appointed the principal advisor to the Prime Minister’s office.