Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Sep 11th, 2019

Fumed over wife’s refusal for sex, man hits her with bat in Shanti Nagar

Nagpur: Shantinagar police have booked a 45-year-old man allegedly for assaulting his wife with a wooden bat after she refused to have sex with him in the midnight of Tuesday.

Following the complaint of victim Homeshwari (35) who sustained fractures on left arm, cops have registered case against the accused husband identified as Gulab Todelal Prajapati, a resident of Premnagar, Narayan Peth.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Tuesday. Gulab was drunk and wanted to get physical with Homeshwari. However, after she refused to have sex with him, he picked up a wooden bat placed nearby and started hitting blows upon Homeshwari.

She received severe injuries on her left arm which she used to block the attack.Cops have booked accused Gulab under Sections 326 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa
In Pic : Nagpur bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Mourning procession marks Muharram in city
Nagpur Crime News
Fumed over wife’s refusal for sex, man hits her with bat in Shanti Nagar
Fumed over wife’s refusal for sex, man hits her with bat in Shanti Nagar
Female cop faces sexual harassment at police station!
Female cop faces sexual harassment at police station!
Maharashtra News
भरीव निधीमुळे विकासकामांत नागपूर अग्रेसर – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
भरीव निधीमुळे विकासकामांत नागपूर अग्रेसर – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
स्वामी ‍ विवेकानंद दिग्‍विजय दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
स्वामी ‍ विवेकानंद दिग्‍विजय दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
Hindi News
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
Trending News
Fake Drive : Did Maruti dealer “Arena” really sell 500 cars during Ganesh fest?
Fake Drive : Did Maruti dealer “Arena” really sell 500 cars during Ganesh fest?
Female cop faces sexual harassment at police station!
Female cop faces sexual harassment at police station!
Featured News
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
Video : Chaat centre at Gurudeo Nagar sq, Nandanvan caught using puddle water
Video : Chaat centre at Gurudeo Nagar sq, Nandanvan caught using puddle water
Trending In Nagpur
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले नए यातायात नियमों को महाराष्ट्र बीजेपी सरकार की ना
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
सीताबर्डी के वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक के खिलाफ ‘ डिफ़ॉल्ट ‘ रिपोर्ट पेश
भरीव निधीमुळे विकासकामांत नागपूर अग्रेसर – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
भरीव निधीमुळे विकासकामांत नागपूर अग्रेसर – पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
स्वामी ‍ विवेकानंद दिग्‍विजय दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
स्वामी ‍ विवेकानंद दिग्‍विजय दिना निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
झुडपी जंगल जागांवरील अतिक्रमितांनाही मिळणार स्थायी पट्टे : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
झुडपी जंगल जागांवरील अतिक्रमितांनाही मिळणार स्थायी पट्टे : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
स्थायी समिती सभापतींनी केली रेशीमबाग मैदानाची पाहणी
स्थायी समिती सभापतींनी केली रेशीमबाग मैदानाची पाहणी
पुरग्रस्तांच्या मदतीसाठी मनपाने दिला मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीत २० लक्ष रुपयाचा धनादेश
पुरग्रस्तांच्या मदतीसाठी मनपाने दिला मुख्यमंत्री सहायता निधीत २० लक्ष रुपयाचा धनादेश
गैर कानूनी ढंग से कामदार को नियुक्त किया गया स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
गैर कानूनी ढंग से कामदार को नियुक्त किया गया स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी
युवाओं मे ई-सायकल के प्रति आकर्षण
युवाओं मे ई-सायकल के प्रति आकर्षण
गणेश विसर्जन के लिए ‘मोरया एनएमसी नागपुर’ ऐप का सहयोग लें
गणेश विसर्जन के लिए ‘मोरया एनएमसी नागपुर’ ऐप का सहयोग लें
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145