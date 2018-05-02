Fumed over wife’s refusal for sex, man hits her with bat in Shanti Nagar

Nagpur: Shantinagar police have booked a 45-year-old man allegedly for assaulting his wife with a wooden bat after she refused to have sex with him in the midnight of Tuesday.

Following the complaint of victim Homeshwari (35) who sustained fractures on left arm, cops have registered case against the accused husband identified as Gulab Todelal Prajapati, a resident of Premnagar, Narayan Peth.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Tuesday. Gulab was drunk and wanted to get physical with Homeshwari. However, after she refused to have sex with him, he picked up a wooden bat placed nearby and started hitting blows upon Homeshwari.

She received severe injuries on her left arm which she used to block the attack.Cops have booked accused Gulab under Sections 326 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.