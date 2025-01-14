Pixxel to launch 3 hyper-spectral satellites aboard SpaceX’s rocket today

Advertisement













Bengaluru-based start-up Pixxel is set to launch three hyper-spectral satellites, called Fireflies, on Tuesday onboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission from California.

The three satellites — weighing 60 kg each — are the first among the six planned to be launched this year, the company said.

The second batch of three satellites is expected to be launched in the second quarter of the year.

The satellites will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit at roughly 550 km altitude.

“Once fully deployed, the constellation will equip industries and governments with actionable insights to tackle global challenges, drive informed decision-making, and advance meaningful climate action,” Pixxel said.

With sensors six times sharper than the 30-metre standard of most existing hyper-spectral satellites, Fireflies will uncover hidden patterns and anomalies with unparalleled detail and accuracy, making it the world’s most advanced commercial hyper-spectral imaging system, the company said.