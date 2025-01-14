Khasdar Krida Mahotsav: Neha, Praveen bag gold in athletics

Advertisement













Neha Dhabale of Future Athletics Club and Praveen Rathod won gold medals in the athletics competition organised as the part of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at the Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur in Nagpur on Monday.

In the 400m hurdles race, Neha Dhabale won first place by clocking 1:03:68 minutes. Pournima Uike of Lakshamedh Foundation came second with a time of 1:12:89 minutes and Asmita Chaudhary (1:28:49 minutes) finished third.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Praveen Rathod won the 400m hurdles race for the under-18 boys. Praveen completed the target in 58.77 seconds and won the gold medal.

It was a very tight race for the second position. Rahul Raut of Lakshamedh Foundation finished second in 1:00.04 minutes, while Devank Madavi of Rising Sprinter Club had to settle for third place with a time of 1:00.05 minutes.

Important results

U-18 boys high jump: Rehan Patait (Krida Prabodhini) 1.80 mtrs., Alhad Raut (R.S. Mundle English School) 1.65 mtrs., Kartik Petkar (HTKBS Hingna) 1.60 mtrs.

U-16 girls high jump: Purva Lothe (Lakshamedh Foundation) 1.45m, Nandani Kodwale (Eklavya Athletics Club) 1.42m, Astha Dhudhakare (Veer National Sports) 1.33m.

U-18 girls 400 m hurdles: Shreya Ithape 1.09 min., Mohini Buradkar (Gurukul Academy) 1.26 min., Rituja Madavi (University) 1.27 min.

U-18 boys 400 hurdles: Praveen Rathod 58.77 sec, Rahul Raut (Lakshamedh Foundation) 1.00.04min, Devank Madavi (Rising Sprinter Club) 1.00.05min.

Women open 400 m hurdles: Neha Dhabale (Future Athletics) 1.03.68 min. Poornima Uike (Lakshamedh Foundation) 1.12.89min, Asmita Chaudhary (Lakshamedh Foundation) 1.28.49min.

Winning start for SNG, DKM girls in basketball

Hosts Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) and Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) won their respective opening games in the sub-junior (U-13) basketball championship of seventh Khasdar Krida Mahotsav which began simultaneously at DKM Shankar Nagar and NASA Surendra Nagar on Monday.

While DKM-A girls team defeated Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG) 37- 3, SNG outclassed Sanskar Krida Mandal (SKM) 39-14.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by former world champion in para badminton player Mansi Joshi. On the occasion, Executive Engineer of NMC’s PWD department Ashwini Yelchatwar, Avinash Tarpe, Vivek Shahu and Hemant Balbudhe shared the dais.

Secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association Bhavesh Kuchanwar presided over the opening ceremony. Mansi was elated to see the young players. After interacting with the basketball players Mansi Joshi motivated them by saying, “Play sports, enjoy sports and be boldly competitive also in your sports and just be yourself.”