Makar Sankranti 2025: Date, Time, Rituals, and Significance

Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti is an auspicious Hindu festival that signifies the transition of the Sun into Capricorn, marking the end of winter and the beginning of longer days.

The day also celebrates the harvesting season, with many regions of India observing the festival with kite flying, bonfires, and regional delicacies.

Spiritual practices like bathing in holy rivers and giving to the less fortunate are seen as ways to purify the soul and accumulate good karma.

Celebrated with much fervour, here’s all you need to know about Makar Sankranti 2025.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date and History

The origin of the festival can be traced back to Hindu mythology, where Sankranti was a divinity who slew the demon Sankarasur on the day after Makar Sankranti, also known as Karidin or Kinkrant.

This year, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, with auspicious timings mentioned below as per Drik Panchang:

Auspicious Time: 09:03 AM and lasting till 05:46 PM,

Best Time for Bathing and Donating: 9:03 AM to 10:48 AM

General Auspicious Time: 9:03 AM to 5:46 PM

Makar Sankranti 2025: Significance and Celebrations

Makar Sankranti signifies the Sun’s transition into Capricorn, heralding the end of winter and the arrival of longer days.

This festival also celebrates the harvest, a time of abundance observed across various regions of India.

Festivities include vibrant kite flying, communal bonfires, and the enjoyment of regional delicacies.

Additionally, many engage in spiritual practices such as bathing in sacred rivers and donating to those in need, fostering the purification of the soul and the accumulation of good karma.