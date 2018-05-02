Pioneer Orchid (2 BHK): An affordable housing scheme on Wardha Road

Nagpur: If you are looking for an affordable 2BHK House within Nagpur City Limits, specifically on Wardha Road, then Pioneer Orchid is an ideal option. The scheme is under construction and expected to complete fast.

In an interaction with Nagpur Today, Anil Nair, Director of Pioneer Construction Company, threw light on the reasons why you should consider booking a flat in Pioneer Orchid.

Reason One: The PMAY Scheme which gives benefits of Rs 2.67 lakh subsidy on new Flat Booking is coming to an end on 31st March 2020, So you need to hurry and book your flat at earliest.

Two, the Real estate prices are lowest as of now, so If you buy your house now, you will get better appreciation in value.

Three, the Scheme has excellent specifications like: AC point in Bedroom, Aluminum Powder Coated Window, Anti- Skid Tiles in balcony and terrace, Black Granite Top on Kitchen Otta, Ceramic Tiles 12″x 12″, Putty finish, OBD paint on walls, M.S. railing in Balcony, TV and Telephone point in Hall and Bedroom Toilet Dado Tiles upto 7 ft Height, Vitrified Tiles in Hall, Dining, Bedrooms et. al In short all premium features are available in your future home.

Four, the location is very convenient and near International Airport, Walking distance from Chinchbhuvan Bus Stop and Metro Station, near Industrial Hub, leading Educational Institutions, Major Medical Health Care Facilities, and the biggest IT Park in Nagpur.

Five, The price is vary affordable and the Pioneer Orchid Project is approved by all Major Banks including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, AXIS, BOM, PNB . Our team helps you to get your loan approved at earliest and also helps in getting the PMAY subsidy documentation completed.

In fact PIONEER group headed by Anil Nair, recently received an Award for “ Maximum PMAY Subsidy” in Vidarbha region.

“Pioneer Group has been in Realty Sector since 1996, and has completed multiple projects and delivered Homes to over 3500 Families. Pioneer Infrastructures Company Pvt. Ltd is committed to Excellence, Quality Service, Credible Track record of 25 Years, Transparent Dealings and ‘Service with a Smile Attitude’. Pioneer’s experienced Team helps the prospective buyers in every way from selection to loan to subsidy, Final Agreement and possession” said Anil Nair.

Anil Nair is also the Chairman of Builders Association of India, Nagpur Chapter and IPP CREDAI, Nagpur.

For more details and booking please contact : Suhas – 77740 98079, Preeti 84118 21199, Ritendra 77740 35847. Or Visit website: http://www.pioneernagpur.com/ or http://www.pioneernagpur.com/pioneer-orchid-2-bhk/

– Anil Nair, Director Pioneer, Nagpur.