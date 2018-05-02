NSSCDCL CEO Ramnath Sonawane resigns

Nagpur: Ramnath Sonawane, the high-profile Chief Executive Officer, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd (NSSCDCL), has resigned from the post.

In his resignation letter submitted to Praveensingh Pardeshi (IAS), the Chairman of Smart City Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited, Sonawane said he quit the post to avail better opportunity in Mumbai.

Sonawane further said, “During my tenure as CEO Nagpur Smart City always maintained first or second rank in terms of performance ranking done by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. It would not have been possible without the trust, wholehearted support and guidance of Chairman Pardeshi as well as other members of the Board of Directors, NSSCDCL and of course, Team NSSCDCL and all members of CIty Level Advisory Forum,” he stated

Sonawane thanked the Team NSSCDCL and hoped top get continued support and guidance in his future endeavours.