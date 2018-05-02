Pintu Zalke elected Chairman of NMC’s Standing Committee unanimously

Nagpur: Pintu Zalke, currently the Chairman of Water Works Committee, has been elected Chairman of NMC’s Standing Committee unanimously. Zalke replaced Pradeep Pohane.

The election for the key post in Nagpur Municipal Corporation was held on Friday. Presiding Officer was District Collector Ravindra Thakre. Pintu Zalke was elected unanimously. Thakre was first to felicitate Zalke and offered him a sappling of Tulsi.

In the Friday’s election, Opposition had not fielded their candidate facilating unanimous election of Zalke. The newly elected Chairman of Standing Committee is likely to take charge of the post after a public felicitation.

Born on November 7, 1978, Pintu Zalke is Diploma Engineer and a builder by profession. He was elected as Corporator from Prabhag 28 on BJP ticket. Due to his acumen, Zalke was made Chairman of Water Works Committee for consecutive two terms.

Zalke will face a big challenge in the given situation, when there are indications of confrontation between the ruling party and the civic administration. The administration has not yet presented its budget for the year 2020-21. Whenever the administration presents its budget to the Standing Committee, Zalke will have to strike a balance between the developmental requirements of the city and NMC’s financial strength.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, Deputy Commissioners Nirbhay Jain, Rajesh Mohite and all members of Standing Committee were present on the occasion.