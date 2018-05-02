Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021
    National News

    Pilot killed in MiG-21 crash near Punjab’s Moga

    An Indian Air Force pilot sustained fatal injuries after his MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Punjab’s Moga, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

    The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened. The IAF lost Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary in the accident. IAF took to Twitter to inform about the accident.

    “There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries,” IAF tweeted.

    “IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said.

    The IAF further said, “A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector.”


    At least 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, encounter underway
    खदानों की नीलामी व मज़दूर विरोधी नीतियों के ख़िलाफ़ श्रमिकों में आक्रोश
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांच्या पुढाकाराने कळमना मार्केट येथे लसीकरण केंद्र सुरु
    Squad of Zone 3 cops raid bootlegger’s house in Kotwali
    DCP Lohit Matani leads foot patrolling in Mominpura, 10 establishments face action
    गुरुवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
