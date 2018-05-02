Squad of Zone 3 cops raid bootlegger’s house in Kotwali

Nagpur: The special squad of Zone 3 police lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lohit Matani conducted raid at the house of one habitual bootlegger Acchu under jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station here on Thursday. Cops found that the accused Acchu was selling alcohol from the window of his home in association with his family members.

Though, accused Acchu managed to escape using rear door cops, however, nabbed three accused buying alcohol. The stock of 25 litres of Foreign liquor, 3 litres Country made liquor and 5 litres of Mahua liquor was also confiscated on this occasion.

An offence under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.



