Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021

    Squad of Zone 3 cops raid bootlegger’s house in Kotwali

    Nagpur: The special squad of Zone 3 police lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lohit Matani conducted raid at the house of one habitual bootlegger Acchu under jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station here on Thursday. Cops found that the accused Acchu was selling alcohol from the window of his home in association with his family members.

    Though, accused Acchu managed to escape using rear door cops, however, nabbed three accused buying alcohol. The stock of 25 litres of Foreign liquor, 3 litres Country made liquor and 5 litres of Mahua liquor was also confiscated on this occasion.

    An offence under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.


    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना से मृतकों को 5 लाख रूपये व आश्रित को आजीवन राशन,बिजली फ्री दें महाराष्ट्र सरकार – शेख
    कोरोना से मृतकों को 5 लाख रूपये व आश्रित को आजीवन राशन,बिजली फ्री दें महाराष्ट्र सरकार – शेख
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांच्या पुढाकाराने कळमना मार्केट येथे लसीकरण केंद्र सुरु
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांच्या पुढाकाराने कळमना मार्केट येथे लसीकरण केंद्र सुरु
    Squad of Zone 3 cops raid bootlegger’s house in Kotwali
    Squad of Zone 3 cops raid bootlegger’s house in Kotwali
    DCP Lohit Matani leads foot patrolling in Mominpura, 10 establishments face action
    DCP Lohit Matani leads foot patrolling in Mominpura, 10 establishments face action
    गुरुवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    गुरुवारी ३१ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    प्रधानमंत्र्यांचा नागपूरसह 60 जिल्ह्याच्या जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांशी व्हिडिओ कॉन्फरन्सिंगद्वारे संवाद
    प्रधानमंत्र्यांचा नागपूरसह 60 जिल्ह्याच्या जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांशी व्हिडिओ कॉन्फरन्सिंगद्वारे संवाद
    @28 Nagpur district reports lowest single-day death toll in months, active cases fall below 20k
    @28 Nagpur district reports lowest single-day death toll in months, active cases fall below 20k
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145