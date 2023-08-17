Gurbani Kirtan by Bhai Chamanjit Singh in Jaripatka on August 20

Nagpur: The Jaripatka-based Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal has organised Satsang-Pravachan of renowned Kirtankar Bhai Chamanjit Singh (from Delhi) on Sunday, August 20 from 8 am. The programme will begin with mass recitation and Shabd Kirtan of Shri Japuji Sahib and Shri Sukhmani Sahib by Gurbani Kirtankar Adv Madhavdas Mamtani from 6 am. After that, Bhai Chamanjit Singh ‘Lal’ will deliver Gurbani Kirtan and discourse from 8 am.

Bhai Chamanjit Singh ‘Lal’ has been delivering Gurbani in the country and abroad since last many years. His Gurbani-Kirtan and discourse are broadcast regularly by TV channels including Lashkara, Astha, Alpha Punjabi and other channels.

Advertisement

The Convener of Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal Adv Madhavdas Mamtani has appealed to all Gurbani lovers and religious people to attend the programme in large numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement