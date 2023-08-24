PIL in HC seeks closing Samruddhi until safety measures are in place

Nagpur: Anil Wadpalliwar, a concerned citizen, has approached the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court with a plea to temporarily halt vehicular traffic on the Samruddhi Mahamarg, a 701km highway connecting Nagpur and Mumbai.

The petitioner highlighted the alarming number of fatal accidents that have occurred on the corridor since its opening in December of the previous year. The plea seeks a suspension of traffic until essential wayside amenities and safety measures are implemented to prevent further mishaps.

Anil Wadpalliwar, acting as a petitioner, has brought attention to the significant number of fatal accidents that have plagued the Samruddhi Mahamarg since its inauguration in December. Through his legal representatives, namely Shreerang Bhandarkar, Manish Shukla, and Bhupesh Patel, he presented data from the State Highway Police. This data indicates that the corridor has witnessed a total of 39 fatal accidents, resulting in the loss of 88 lives. Additionally, there were 87 accidents causing serious injuries to 232 passengers, and 215 minor accidents causing injuries to 428 individuals.

The division bench comprising Justice Atul Chandurkar and Justice Vrushali Joshi issued notices to the Principal Secretaries of the State Road Transport and Highway Department, National and State Public Works Departments (PWD), as well as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in Mumbai and the General Manager in Nagpur. These authorities were asked to file a reply within four weeks regarding the petitioner’s concerns and demands.

The petitioner sought directives to conduct a comprehensive survey and prepare a detailed report on the functioning of the access-controlled highway. Furthermore, the plea emphasizes the necessity of implementing solutions to mitigate the recurring accidents. Anil Wadpalliwar supported his case by referencing media reports and a study conducted by VNIT. He highlights the absence of necessary safety norms and greenery, leading to road hypnosis — a phenomenon causing accidents due to monotonous driving conditions.

The petitioner expressed disappointment in the lack of progress made by MSRDC in addressing safety concerns. The lack of restrooms, service areas, green parks, and appropriate sign boards along the highway has resulted in the frequent occurrence of accidents, particularly among inexperienced drivers enticed by the expressway’s speed potential.

In light of a recent bus mishap that claimed 25 lives, Wadpalliwar contended that immediate actions are needed. The petitioner’s legal representatives suggested a range of measures, including the establishment of an expert panel to study existing issues, installation of signboards and greenery, vehicle fitness checks (particularly tires), creation of first aid clinics and quick response units, and provisions for reaching accident victims effectively.

