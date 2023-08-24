Hotelier attacked by man posing as PA to Congress leader in Nagpur

Nagpur: A young man murderously attacked the owner of Ambika Hotel located in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur over payment of unpaid bills. The accused was posing as Personal Assistant of a city Congress leader and had been frequenting the hotel. The assault took place when the hotel operator demanded payment for unpaid bills, police said.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Ramsanjeevan Agnihotri, a 33-year-old resident of Ram Nagar, Wardha. The victim, Durgaprasad Ramnaresh Pandey (45), sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Pandey family operates Ambika Bhojnalay in Ganeshpeth area. Lalit had been availing himself of free meals under the pretext of being associated with a political leader. Over the course of two years, he had consumed meals worth Rs 50,000 for free. Recently, the hotel operator learnt that Lalit had no actual affiliation with any political leader. On Tuesday, Lalit visited the restaurant during afternoon hours and left without settling the bill. Later, at 11.30 pm, he returned to the restaurant.

When Durgaprasad confronted him about the unpaid bills, Lalit falsely claimed to have already paid for the afternoon meal. However, Durgaprasad grew suspicious and verified the information with his brother over the phone. A heated dispute ensued between the two, during which Lalit brandished a sharp knife. He attacked Durgaprasad, repeatedly stabbing him in the stomach, chest, and legs. Later, he fled the scene.

Ganeshpeth police have registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code against Lalit Agnihotri and arrested him.

