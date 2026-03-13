PIL in HC alleges illegal earthen bridges across Wardha River by WCL

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court alleging serious environmental violations, safety risks and administrative inaction in connection with the repeated construction of temporary earthen bridges across the Wardha River between Nakoda in Chandrapur district and Mungoli in Yavatmal district.

The petition has been filed by Nagpur-based journalist and social activist Anjaya Rajam Anparthi, who has sought urgent judicial intervention against the alleged illegal actions of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

Gold Rate Mar 13 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,48,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,66,400/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Unsafe bridge led to temporary crossings

According to the PIL, the original bridge connecting Nakoda and Mungoli had become structurally unsafe several years ago and was eventually closed for vehicular movement. However, the route remained crucial for the transportation of coal from mines operated by WCL in the region.

To maintain the movement of heavy coal-laden trucks, WCL allegedly began constructing temporary earthen bridges across the river. The petitioner has claimed that these structures were erected using soil, sandbags, boulders, pipes and other materials without proper engineering design, statutory approvals or environmental safeguards.

The petition states that the makeshift bridges were meant only as temporary arrangements but were repeatedly reconstructed after being damaged or washed away during the monsoon.

Environmental damage alleged

The PIL alleges that the collapse of these temporary bridges during floods resulted in large quantities of soil, sandbags, coal residue and other debris being dumped directly into the river. This, the petitioner claims, has led to obstruction of the natural flow of water, pollution of the riverbed and damage to the surrounding ecosystem.

The petition further states that the repeated dumping of construction material into the river has altered the natural hydrology of the Wardha River and created environmental hazards for villages located downstream.

The petitioner has also pointed out that such activities could increase the risk of flooding and erosion during heavy rainfall, thereby endangering nearby settlements and agricultural land.

Allegations of regulatory violations

The PIL alleges that the temporary bridges were constructed without mandatory environmental clearances, structural stability assessments or approvals from relevant authorities such as the irrigation department and pollution control authorities.

Despite warnings from the irrigation department and complaints raised by local residents and environmental activists, WCL allegedly continued constructing temporary crossings to facilitate coal transportation.

The petitioner has further alleged that the concerned authorities failed to take strict action to stop these activities, thereby allowing violations to continue unchecked.

Demand for removal and permanent solution

In the petition, Anparthi has urged the High Court to direct WCL to immediately dismantle all remnants of the temporary earthen bridges and restore the natural course and ecology of the Wardha River.

The PIL also seeks directions to the authorities to prohibit any further construction of temporary structures across the river and to ensure the construction of a properly designed permanent bridge at the site within a fixed time frame.

Environmental assessment sought

The petitioner has also requested the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to conduct an independent scientific assessment of the environmental damage caused to the river due to the construction and repeated collapse of the temporary bridges.

Based on the findings, the petitioner has sought directions for fixing accountability and initiating appropriate legal action against those responsible for the alleged violations.

Several authorities named as respondents

The PIL has named several authorities as respondents, including the Union Ministry of Coal, the Government of Maharashtra, WCL, the irrigation department, the district administrations of Chandrapur and Yavatmal, and other concerned government agencies.

The petitioner has contended that the alleged violations have not only caused environmental degradation but also posed risks to human life, disrupted transportation and exposed serious gaps in regulatory enforcement.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the Nagpur Bench of the High Court soon.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement