Photos of Devendra Fadnavis’ modeling days go trending on Twitter, netizens can’t keep calm

Advertisement

Nagpur: Twitter has just discovered Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ photos from his modelling days and they can’t stop going gaga over it!

Suffice it to say, Fadnavis’ modelling photos serve as quite a contrast to his current get-up, which is in keeping with what politicians in India usually wear. Fadnavis reportedly also posed as a chef for certain advertisements. The Nagpur garment shop had put up five hoardings featuring him around the Second Capital of the State.