Photos of Devendra Fadnavis’ modeling days go trending on Twitter, netizens can’t keep calm

Nagpur: Twitter has just discovered Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ photos from his modelling days and they can’t stop going gaga over it!
Suffice it to say, Fadnavis’ modelling photos serve as quite a contrast to his current get-up, which is in keeping with what politicians in India usually wear. Fadnavis reportedly also posed as a chef for certain advertisements. The Nagpur garment shop had put up five hoardings featuring him around the Second Capital of the State.
Notably, photographer Vivek Ranade had once roped Fadnavis in to pose for his clients. In fact, Fadnavis’ friends had also pushed him along during his early career as a model around 2006. Now, his photos posing for a Nagpur garment store in colourful attire have found their way onto Twitter again, as younger people are just finding out about it.
“Dad just told me about Devendra Fadnavis’ career as a model for Nagpur Garment Store. Goodnight,” Twitter user and comedian Agrima Joshua wrote on the microblogging platform. The good citizens of Twitter, naturally, were in a bit of a shock. Some even tweeted about how they had thought the photos had been Photoshopped.