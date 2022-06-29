Nagpur trader duped of Rs 10.58 lakh in bogus EV charging station deal

Advertisement

Nagpur: Online fraudsters duped a middle-aged businessman of Rs 10.58 lakh on the pretext of providing a dealership to set up an electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The victim, Anilkumar Pankajram Rajani (51), a resident of Shanti Nagar Colony, in his complaint to the police stated that he had come across an advertisement of Electro EV Charging Point Company, 127, Basaveshwar Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Facebook which was offering dealership to set up EV charging stations. As per the advertisement, he shared his cell number on the post. An unidentified person then sent a number — 9732516254 — on his WhatsApp account asking him to contact the company’s legal advisor.