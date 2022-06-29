Gadkari asks NHAI to extend Wardha Road flyover up to Butibori

Advertisement

If materialized, it will be the longest flyover in Vidarbha

Nagpur: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to work out the modalities of extending the proposed Chinchbhuvan-Khapri flyover up to Butibori. If materialized, it will be the longest flyover in Vidarbha, according to reports.

Gadkari held a review meeting regarding two projects — proposed flyover on Wardha Road and one from Indora Chowk to Dighori — with the officials of NHAI a day ago. On the occasion, a consultant engaged in preparing Detailed Project Report (DPR) along with NHAI officials made a detailed presentation on the proposed flyover on Wardha Road.

The reports further said that in the meeting, Gadkari reportedly directed the officials to extend the flyover up to Butibori for facilitating seamless drive out of the city. Earlier plan was to construct a flyover on Wardha Road up to Khapri in view of the increased population at Chinchbhuvan, Khapri, mushrooming of several restaurants, oil depot etc. In coming days, other localities on Wardha Road towards Butibori are likely to expand. Therefore, it would be prudent to plan a flyover up to Butibori keeping in mind the possible expansion in the next one or two decades, Gadkari said.

Gadkari also directed the NHAI officials to plan interchanges on the flyover. “Two flyovers of MIHAN and Outer Ring Road are existing on Wardha Road. Also, there is a railway over bridge (RoB) before Butibori. MahaMetro too has planned extension of Metro Rail from MIHAN to Butibori. Therefore, NHAI officials should hold meetings with Maha Metro officials, MIHAN etc and plan the project accordingly,” he said.

Since he became Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari has sanctioned a series of flyovers in and around the city. He was also instrumental in having a second lane of RoB at Chinchbhavan followed by a flyover to bypass Butibori MIDC T-point on Wardha Road. He has also ensured the flyover starting from Ajni Square to Airport T-Point. Vehicles coming into the city from nearby districts and states and vice-versa will have seamless drive if the new project materializes.

Also, with the help of funds sanctioned by Gadkari, Wardha Road is being concretized from RBI Square to Chinchbhuvan.

