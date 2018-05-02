Pfizer asks for emergency use of Covid vaccine

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc, which has developed a 95 per cent effective vaccine against coronavirus, is now seeking the emergency use tag from the US government for its dosage. Pfizer has said the emergency use tag could start the process early and the coronavirus vaccine doses could be available as early as next month.

Now its on the US Food and Drug Administration to decide if there’s enough evidence to allow emergency vaccinations. If so, first supplies will be scarce and rationed. Experts warn it likely will be spring before there’s enough for everyone.

On Wednesday, Pfizer said the final results of its ongoing coronavirus vaccine trials have suggested that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shots are 95% effective, a month after the first dose was administered.

Pfizer said on Friday it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine.