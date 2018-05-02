    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 20th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Delhi-Mumbai flights, trains may be suspended as Covid-19 cases spike

    The Maharashtra government is planning to stop flights from Delhi to Mumbai in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, sources have said.

    Train services between Delhi and Mumbai could also be stopped.

    While there has been no official communication so far, sources in the Maharashtra government said that formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

    The action is being considered following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the sources added.

    Delhi witnessed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

    In the last 24 hours, ending Friday morning, Delhi recorded 7,500 new cases of coronavirus.

