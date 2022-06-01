3 members of family from Nagpur killed in road accident near Khandwa

Advertisement

Nagpur: Three members of a family from Nagpur were killed at Barakund in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh when their newly-purchased car overturned on the road on Monday midnight.

According to police, Pratik Mishra, his brother Mohit Mishra, Mohit’s wife Asha, three children and family friend Upendra Tiwari, all residents of Nagpur, had gone to Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night. The Mishra family bought a new car last week. Therefore, they made a plan to visit the temple in a new car. The accident occurred on Tuesday at 2.30 am when the family was heading towards Nagpur. The car was moving at a great speed and the driver lost control over the wheels while turning near Barakund.