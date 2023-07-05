Petrol will cost Rs 15 per litre with ethanol use, says Gadkari

Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): Union Road and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while addressing the people of poll bound Rajasthan on Tuesday called for the use of ethanol as an alternative to petrol in vehicles.

During his visit to Pratapgarh, he said that petrol will be available at the rate of a mere Rs 15 per litre if an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent of electricity is taken to fuel the vehicles. The Union Minister added that by switching to the said cleaner fuels, pollution as well as imports will reduce. The import is around Rs 16 lakh crores which then might go into the homes of farmers.

Gadkari said that the government intends to double the turnover of the automobile industry to Rs 15 lakh crore from Rs 7.5 lakh crore at present. Speaking at a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, the Minister highlighted the achievements of the Central Government in the last nine years. He also said that India has beaten Japan in automobile manufacturing and has come in number 3 position globally after China and the US.

According to reports, Gadkari emphasised the significance of education, saying that knowledge is a powerful asset and the key to future wealth. He highlighted the transformative role of farmers, who are now not just providers of food but also energy suppliers through the production of ethanol and solar electricity. Gadkari also envisioned a future where vehicles, from auto rickshaws to cars, would run on ethanol, leading to a reduction in India’s imports and the prosperity of farmers.

He suggested that by blending an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity, this can be achieved. Gadkari highlighted that this approach would reduce pollution, curtail imports (worth ₹16 lakh crore), and redirect the money to farmers’ households.

Gadkari emphasized the government’s vision of transforming farmers into “annadata” (food providers) and “urjadata” (energy providers).

In related news, Gadkari inaugurated and initiated the construction of 11 national highway projects in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, with a combined worth of Rs 5,600 crore. This included the inauguration of four national highway projects covering 219 km and costing Rs 3,775 crore.

One notable project mentioned was the construction of a four-lane railway overbridge on National Highway 162A at Fatehnagar, aimed at resolving traffic congestion at a railway crossing. Additionally, the inauguration of a high-level bridge on the Chambal river in Mandrayal was announced to enhance connectivity between Mandrayal, Karauli in Rajasthan, and Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, 74 projects under the Central Roads Fund in Rajasthan, costing ₹2250 crore, received approval during the program. The ministry announced that work on these projects would commence soon.

