ICAI declares result of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam held in May, 2023

Nagpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday June 5, announced the results of Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023.

In the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad is All India Topper First Rank. He scored 616 marks out of 800 with percentage being 77. Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai has All India Second Rank. He bagged 603 marks with percentage being 75.38. Prakash Varshney of New Delhi has All India Third Rank. He scored 574 marks out of 800 with percentage being 71.75.

Advertisement

Details of top three rank holders on All India Basis for Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May, 2023 are mentioned below:

Y Gokul Sai Sreekar of Hyderabad is All India Topper First Rank. He scored 688 marks out of 800 with percentage being 86. Noor Singla of Patiala has All India Second Rank with 682 marks and percentage 85.25. Kavya Sandeep Kothari has All India Third Rank. He scored 678 marks out of 800 with percentage being 84.75.

The results and the details of marks of the Final & Intermediate Examination will be hosted on the website www.icai.nic.in . For accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the student shall have to enter his registration no. or PIN no. along with his roll number.

In case of any clarification, please contact Jyoti Singh, Deputy Secretary, Public Relations Committee, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhavan, Post Box No. 7100, Indraprashta Marg, New Delhi-110002. Phone: 011-30110559/493. Mobile: 9999926198.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement