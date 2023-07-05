Nagpur Cricket Academy wins Adv. Sudeep Jaiswal Cricket Cup

Nagpur: In the final match of Adv. Sudeep Jaiswal Chashak, U-19 Inter-Academy Cricket Tournament – 2023, Nagpur Cricket Academy defeated Mahi Cricket Academy by 28 runs and lifted the trophy.:

Batting first after winning the toss, Nagpur Cricket Academy scored150 losing seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Mohnish Yadav was top scorer with 35 runs followed by Vedant Dighade (25), Malhar Dosi (19), Sanskar Gour (17), Tushar Kadu (16) and Aditya Ahuja (15).

In reply, Mahi Cricket Academy could score only 122 losing seven wickets. Yash Jangde (21), Rutesh Baisware (20), Pratham Chawla (17), and Sandeep Mishra were the main scorers for Mahi Cricket Academy.

The match was followed by presentation ceremony with guest present include Adv. Roshan Bagde (President, District Bar Association) as chief guest, Supriya Sudeep Jaiswal (President, Advocate XI Cricket Club), Guest of Honour, Adv. Manish Randive (General Secretary, D.B.A.), Guest of Honour, Prof. Madhukar S. Patil (Guest of Honour), Adv. Sandeep Bawangade, Guest and Adv. Anil Kaware, Guest.

The Individual prize winners are: Swayam Ambade – BEST WICKET KEEPER, Vedant Dighade — BEST BASTMAN and Anurag Dixit — BEST BOWLER

The tournament was organized in the name of Adv. Sudeep Jaiswal (Ex. District Bar Association President), the one who has given more than 30 years to the Vidharbha Cricket, as a player and as a Convenor of Advocate XI Cricket Club. He was the pioneer of cricket in District Bar Association and conducted numerous sports activities. Through the platform of Advocate XI Cricket Club, he has given platform to many state, Ranji trophy and National Players such as Umesh Yadav, who started his career from the blessings of Sudeep Jaiswal and reached National Level.

The Chief Guest of the presentation ceremony has announced that District Bar Association, Nagpur will be conducting a Cricket Tournament every year in the name of Adv. Sudeep Jaiswal, he remembered him as friend, colleague and philosopher. He has promised to support such tournaments all time. He guided and congratulated the players.

The Guest of Honour Adv. Manish Randive has also endorsed the announcement of the a Cricket Tournament every year in the name of Adv. Sudeep Jaiswal and shared his memories with the players and congratulated the players

In all 12 teams participated in the tournament, which created 4 groups, league cum knockout basis. More than 160 players of U-19 age group have participated in the tournament. The Fetri, Khandala, Pardi, Walni, and nearby villagers have given good response and enjoyed the tournament.

