Petrol will be banned in India in the next 5 years, says Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been quoted as saying that petrol will be banned in the country in the next 5 years.

Media reports quoting Gadkari said that bio-ethanol being made in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region is being used in vehicles. Green hydrogen can be made from deep well water and can be sold for Rs 70 per kg. The Union Minister purportedly added that the country will run out of petrol in the next five years owing to which fossil fuel will be banned in the country.

