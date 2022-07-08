Bawankule demands cancellation of Prabhags formed during MVA rule

Advertisement

Nagpur: Former State Energy Minister and BJP MLC Chandrasekhar Bawankule on Friday said that during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, all the leaders put pressure on the local authorities and formed illegal wards and Prabhags in Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Zilla Parishads and Nagar Panchayats. Neglecting thousands of objections, suggestions, these leaders formed illegal wards and Prabhags to get their own candidates elected, he claimed. Bawankule has requested the Election Commission to review the wrong ward structures, reconstitute the wards and hold elections only thereafter.

Bawankule further said that elections should not be held without amendment in the ward structure. Elections should be held as per the rules of the Election Commission, otherwise they will be political, said the BJP leader adding that these wards were formed under the pressure of the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

