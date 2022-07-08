Bawankule demands cancellation of Prabhags formed during MVA rule

Nagpur: Former State Energy Minister and BJP MLC Chandrasekhar Bawankule on Friday said that during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, all the leaders put pressure on the local authorities and formed illegal wards and Prabhags in Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Zilla Parishads and Nagar Panchayats. Neglecting thousands of objections, suggestions, these leaders formed illegal wards and Prabhags to get their own candidates elected, he claimed. Bawankule has requested the Election Commission to review the wrong ward structures, reconstitute the wards and hold elections only thereafter.
Bawankule further said that elections should not be held without amendment in the ward structure. Elections should be held as per the rules of the Election Commission, otherwise they will be political, said the BJP leader adding that these wards were formed under the pressure of the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi.
“If the elections are held in such a manner, it will violate the rules of the Election Commission. Therefore, groups in Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, Nagar Panchayats and Zilla Parishads should be cancelled by the Election Commission. In the Zilla Parishad, wrong villages were included in the groups. The faulty structure should be cancelled,” Bawankule demanded.
Police should take action against Sheikh Hussain:
Bawankule said that the Congress leader Sheikh Hussain made offensive remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A complaint with the police was lodged in this regard. A memorandum was also submitted to the Commissioner of Police. But police have not yet initiated the necessary legal action against Hussein, he charged.
The BJP MLC further said that we will meet the Commissioner of Police. We will decide the next course of action, he said. “On the one hand, some persons were jailed for uploading wrong posts about former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar. But police booked Hussein under ordinary sections and released him. Immediate action should be taken against the Congress leader as per the rules,” Bawankule demanded.