Nagpur: The price of a litre of petrol has reached Rs 77.83 in Mumbai and Rs 77.78 in Nagpur on September 17, according to a price notification issued by Hindustan Petroleum (HP).

There was a slight increase in the fuel prices compared to September 16 .

The price of diesel was Rs 68.76 a litre in the Mumbai while it was sold at a price of Rs 67.68 in Nagpur, HP notified.